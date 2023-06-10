The Daily Progress has added two summer interns to its staff, bolstering its newsroom while offering real-world reporting experience to the two aspiring journalists.

Luke Fountain of Washington and Lee University and Haley Sandlow of Brown University began last Monday, already producing a number of stories for Charlottesville’s paper of record.

Since joining The Daily Progress, Fountain has covered a number of crimes in the region, reporting an increase in gun violence since earlier in the year.

“So far it’s been exciting,” he said of his first week on the job. “There’s always something to do and it’s fast-paced, which keeps me alert and on the ball.”

The North Carolinian is double majoring in journalism and political science. He spent last summer interning as a Capitol Hill staffer in Washington, D.C., and is using the next two months to gauge his interest in pursuing a career in journalism.

Sandlow, an English and French double major, had previously wanted to work in publishing.

“Then I figured out it wasn’t for me,” the Chicago-area resident said. “I‘ve always really liked journalism, and I want to see what it’s like when it’s not just an extracurricular.”

This week alone Sandlow has reported on the relationship between long COVID and menopause, and recently interviewed the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport's departing CEO.

“So far, I really like it,” she says.

Sandlow said she enjoys experiencing new cities and cultures, and is looking forward to seeing more of the Charlottesville area. She lamented having missed strawberry-picking season, but plans to take advantage of the region’s parks and scenery.

“I think Charlottesville is the perfect city to get to know for a summer,” she said.

Fountain said he too hopes to explore the area more when he settles into his role in the newsroom.

“These two have already hit the ground running, and I’m impressed,” said Daily Progress editor Reynolds Hutchins.

Charlottesville and Central Virginia are not just a great place to live but a great place to cover as a journalist, said Hutchins.

“I learned that as a reporter here a decade ago,” he said. “I’m reminded of it every day working with our team here today.”

Sandlow and Fountain will be working in The Daily Progress newsroom from now until Aug. 14.

“I am excited to have Haley and Luke join our newsroom here in Charlottesville and looking forward to the work they will do, not just for the paper but for the community, in the weeks to come,” said Hutchins. “I hope that community will extend the same welcome they did to me when I first arrived in Charlottesville a decade ago as a Progress reporter — and again when I returned as editor of this paper.”