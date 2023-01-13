Cyclist killed in late-night Ivy Road crash

A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Ivy Road while traveling in the rain late Thursday night has died, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

The cyclist was traveling east near Alderman Road at about 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to a police statement. They were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they died, police said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.

The police’s statement said that the cyclist was wearing dark clothes and no helmet while traveling in the rain on a bicycle without any lights installed.

The driver of the vehicle Thursday night was uninjured. No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation, police said.