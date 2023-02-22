The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society plans to host an “edit-a-thon” for the community resource Cvillepedia on Thursday.

Participants will gather to edit, update and add information for the online database, which contains thousands of articles documenting the history of the city of Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County.

Journalist Sean Tubbs will be present to demonstrate how historical research can be conducted online, according to a historical society statement.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Jefferson Room at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Central Branch at 201 E. Market St. in Charlottesville.