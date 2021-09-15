Cville Pride persists through pandemic

Also on Thursday, community members can enjoy a specialty cocktail at the Vitae Spirits downtown tasting room from 5-9 p.m. $1 from each cocktail sale benefits Cville Pride.

The week’s festivities will close out at 2 p.m. on Sunday with a free movie showing of drag comedy “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Love, Julie Newmar” at the Piedmont Virginia Community College Dickinson Theater.

But pride doesn’t end after this week, Michaels said. Charlottesville Pride Community Network hosts events throughout the year, including specific support groups for transgender individuals, events for youth and an ongoing LGBTQ film series with the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. While the organization shifted many of its gatherings to Zoom, the goal is to try to have more in-person, socially distanced events, Michaels said.

“Last month, for the first time ever we had a group go on a hike. You know, gay people like to be in the outdoors. We want to take advantage of all the amazing things that are in Central Virginia that people around here like to do anyways and combine them with opportunities to connect with your community,” she said.

Michaels said the goal is for there to be something for everyone at Cville Pride, and LGBTQ people are not a monolith and have differing interests.