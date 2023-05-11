A child custody dispute earlier this week outside a residence near Lake Anna led to a fatal shooting.

Louisa County investigators say that 29-year-old Louisa County resident Alex Daniel Brown was killed by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. 36-year old David Allen Branham of Madison County was arrested later that day for the shooting.

Branham and and Brown were involved in a Madison-based child-custody dispute, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Chuck Love says that around 3:20 p.m deputies were summoned around to a shots-fired report in the 700 block of South Lakeshore Drive, which is the road that hugs the southern banks of Lake Anna. Love said that the investigation showed that Branham initially opened fire into a vehicle occupied by several people and that Brown emerged from the vehicle only to be fatally injured by additional gunfire.

"The victim was able to exit the vehicle, and it went from there," Love told the Daily Progress.

Witness accounts led investigators to Branham, who was charged with second degree murder in the death of Brown and a charge of attempted malicious wounding for firing into the occupied vehicle, said Love. He said that additional charges against Branham are pending.

"All these individuals were familiar with each other — not a random act," said Love.

Branham was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, where he is being held without bail. Court records do not yet indicate an attorney for Branham, who is slated to appear in Louisa General District Court on May 16.