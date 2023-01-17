 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crozet teen golfer to compete in national competition in Augusta

A flag stands at the 13th hole of Augusta National Golf Club, where the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt finals will be held.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Joe Morinelli of Crozet has qualified as one of 80 finalists in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition. 

In April, 15-year-old Morinelli is slotted to play in the Boys 14-15 division of the competition at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. It’ll be his first time playing there as a finalist, though the setting is not unfamiliar to him; after all, Morinelli was born in Augusta and lived there until he was 6 years old.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide golf initiative for athletes ages 7-15 founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America. In contrast to traditional golf competitions, competitors are required to complete discrete shots in each of the three categories: driving, chipping and putting.

The 2023 finals will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel on April 2.

