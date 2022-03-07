Crozet teen draws rave reviews, earns ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

Crozet teen Kenedi Anderson blew judges away during her audition on Sunday's episode of American Idol.

The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School in Albemarle County earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood. This ticket will give her leg up on her competitors as they enter the next leg of the competition to choose their duet partners.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan heard Anderson perform a variation of Lady Gaga's hyper-pop hit "Applause." Instead of booming, bass chords, Anderson sung a passionate ballad while playing a grand piano.

The judges unanimously decided to give Anderson the second platinum ticket of the season.

"It's just insane to me, I cannot believe they think I'm worthy of this and that just gives me such self-confidence and happiness," Anderson said after her performance.

In 2006, Chris Daughtry, whose parents live in Fluvanna County, made it to the final four of American Idol.

Anderson's father served as the director of player personnel for the University of Virginia's football team until the retirement of coach Bronco Mendenhall this past December. He now now works for East Carolina University.

The proud father cheered his daughter on from the sidelines on Twitter as she moves up the competition ladder to seize her dream of becoming the next American Idol.

Richmond Times-Dispatch Lyndon German contributed to this report.