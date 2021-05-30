 Skip to main content
Crozet resident killed in two-vehicle crash
Crozet resident killed in two-vehicle crash

ACPD

A Crozet resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

Albemarle County police responded to the scene on Browns Gap Turnpike (Route 810), north of Blufton Road (Route 672), at approximately 10:42 a.m. Saturday. The vehicles had collided head-on.

The driver of one vehicle, William Marcus Clark II, 41, died at the scene. 

The passenger in that vehicle sustained minor injuries. The two occupants of the second vehicle did not report any injuries.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by the county police in 2021.

— Staff reports

