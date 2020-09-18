Crozet nurse helping to fight COVID in Texas

Wiseman’s unit is one of six sent to South Texas to help meet the need for more personnel.

“Need is an understatement,” said Angelica Anaya, director of the COVID care units at Valley Baptist Hospital. “Our staff is working hard and they desperately needed help. We were looking to our left and our right to determine how we were going to safely staff our facility.”

When the pandemic first reached the U.S., Texas cracked down as hard as Virginia. Restaurants and bars were closed and unnecessary travel was discouraged. For a while, things were under control, Anaya said.

“In March we got the first cases and the hospital set up specialty units to handle the patients,” she said. “As the virus progressed, we noticed peaks and valleys in the number of patients we had, but we had a good grasp of things. We were busy, but we weren’t overwhelmed.”

In April, the staff got a break as the number COVID cases dropped.

“We had time to look at what we were doing and find better ways to do it,” she said. “When the cases were negligible, we were able cover to that.”

In June, the state loosened its restrictions and the virus took off, especially among guests from nearby Padre Island.