Crozet conservationist awarded for parks service

In his retirement, he has worked for the National Park Foundation and for the Student Conservation Association. He served on the boards of several nonprofits, including

Partners for Public Lands and Shenandoah National Park Trust, and as a founding board member of the Friends of the John Smith Trail, the Chesapeake Conservancy, Global Parks, the Chesapeake Conservation Partnership and the Friends of Flight 93.

Reynolds said he’s been passionate about conservation and parks for so many years because he’s enjoyed working to figure out how to manage protection of lands while at the same time making them available for public enjoyment, and how to meet the changing desires of society.

“It’s those ‘How do you do that?’ questions that have infused what started out as ‘Gee, these are great jobs; these are fun,’ to be real intellectual challenges and that’s what hooks people into the National Park Service and gets them to stay. The intellectual challenge is just incredible. And you get to carry it out in the nicest places in the country.”