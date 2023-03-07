The Crozet Community Advisory Committee plans to hold two presentations at its meeting on Wednesday.

Kostas Alibertis, chief of the Crozet-headquartered Western Albemarle Rescue Squad, is scheduled to give a presentation on the volunteer rescue and EMS service. Afterwards, the county’s community connector Allison Wrabel will give a presentation on Albemarle County’s County View web system, which allows users to track development applications and scheduled inspections for building permit applications.

The meeting is planned to start at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Crozet Library at 2020 Library Ave. in Crozet.

Members of the Crozet Community Advisory Committee are appointed by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, according to the county website. The committee works to support the county’s staff and supervisors in implementing Crozet’s Master Plan, a 20-year vision for land use, transportation, environmental protection and capital improvement projects.