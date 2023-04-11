The Crozet Community Advisory Committee plans to meet on Wednesday.

According to the agenda, the meeting will include a presentation from Tim Tolson of the Crozet Community Association, as well as a community meeting on a zoning map amendment related to a proposed development in Oak Bluff.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of Crozet Library at 2020 Library Ave.

Members of the Crozet Community Advisory Committee are appointed by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, according to the county website. The committee works to support the county’s staff and supervisors in implementing Crozet’s Master Plan, a 20-year vision for land use, transportation, environmental protection and capital improvement projects.