Crozet Ave. project to start, other road projects shift this week

Construction on a bridge over Lickinghole Creek on Route 240, or Crozet Avenue, has started this week, months earlier than expected.
Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 240/U.S. 250 originally was scheduled to start before this project. The Crozet Avenue project was ready for construction first, though, so the Virginia Department of Transportation went ahead with this project, said Lou Hatter, communications manager with VDOT’s Culpeper division.
During construction on the bridge, traffic will be reduced to one lane. Traffic over the bridge will be controlled by a temporary signal, and traffic in the open lane will be separated from the work by temporary barriers. Once the work is complete on one side of the bridge, traffic will be shifted to the new lane and the opposite side of the bridge will be reconstructed.
The existing concrete span bridge was built in 1921 and carries approximately 7,900 vehicles daily, according to 2019 VDOT traffic count data.
Hatter said that VDOT workers placed portable message boards on roads in the vicinity of the project early last week.
VDOT said workers and equipment will be operating near the travel lane, and there is likely to be congestion and delays, especially during morning and afternoon commuting hours, due to the lane closure. The advisory speed limit through the bridge construction area is 15 miles per hour.
The project is scheduled for completion in July 2022.
The project cost is $1.17 million and will be constructed by Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, Pa. The bridge over Lickinghole Creek needs to be rehabbed because it is considered structurally deficient.
The roundabout project at Route 240/ U.S. 250 project will begin after the Crozet Avenue bridge project is completed. Hatter said advertising for construction bids for that project will begin in fall 2022, and construction is slated to begin following the completion.
Two other ongoing projects to build roundabouts in Albemarle County are shifting lanes this week — Route 20 and Proffit Road, as well as the intersection of U.S. 250 and Route 151.
Traffic on U.S. 250 has shifted to the south to continue construction of the roundabout at the intersection with Route 151 Traffic on Route 151 will not be affected and the intersection will still be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
On Tuesday, traffic on Route 20 will shift to the west as it approaches the intersection from the south. The intersection will remain at its current location; traffic on Proffit Road and Riggory Ridge Road is not affected by this shift. The work will begin Tuesday morning; flaggers will control traffic through the work zone as the new lane is paved, directional signs are installed, existing pavement markings are eradicated and new pavement markings are installed.
The speed limit through both project construction areas is 25 miles per hour.
Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found at 511virginia.org, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.