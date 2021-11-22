Crozet Ave. project to start, other road projects shift this week

The project is scheduled for completion in July 2022.

The project cost is $1.17 million and will be constructed by Clearwater Construction Inc. of Mercer, Pa. The bridge over Lickinghole Creek needs to be rehabbed because it is considered structurally deficient.

The roundabout project at Route 240/ U.S. 250 project will begin after the Crozet Avenue bridge project is completed. Hatter said advertising for construction bids for that project will begin in fall 2022, and construction is slated to begin following the completion.

Two other ongoing projects to build roundabouts in Albemarle County are shifting lanes this week — Route 20 and Proffit Road, as well as the intersection of U.S. 250 and Route 151.

Traffic on U.S. 250 has shifted to the south to continue construction of the roundabout at the intersection with Route 151 Traffic on Route 151 will not be affected and the intersection will still be controlled by a temporary traffic signal.