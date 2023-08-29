A woman is dead and another in custody after a reported stabbing at a residence in the Four Seasons area of Albemarle County north of Charlottesville.

Officers responded to the residence on Cypress Pointe Drive at about 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said later that afternoon.

“Officers arrived on scene to discover one deceased female inside the home,” the Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement issued later in the day. “A second female was detained at the scene without incident.”

The names of both parties have been withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic situation and there is no threat to the community,” the police department said in its statement.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.