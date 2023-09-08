A woman has been charged in the death of a man found in the 11th Street Garage near the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Tabitha Lynn Head, 47, of Lebanon has been charged with the voluntary manslaughter of Brian Patrick Kiser, also of Lebanon.

UVa police said they arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed an individual laying on the ground with what appeared to be medical personnel administering life-saving procedures,” the university police department said in a statement released Friday. “Further medical assessment at the scene revealed the subject sustained what appeared be a puncture wound to the torso.”

While investigating the scene, officers said they found what appeared to be an “edged weapon” that may have been used to stab the man.

“Investigators believe that Head and Kiser are well-acquainted and that they traveled together to the University of Virginia Medical Center earlier in the day,” police said.

Head was booked at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail at 1:36 a.m. Friday, according to jailhouse records. She remains in custody there.

Police said they do not believe there is an active or ongoing threat to the community.

“To protect the integrity of the investigative process, no further updates will be released at this time,” they said in the Friday statement. “Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the UVa Police Department at (434) 924-7166.