The suspected killer of the woman found stabbed to death last week in an Albemarle County apartment is the victim’s twin sister.

Jessie Christine Krahenbill Greyer, 59, of Waynesboro, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her sister Jennie Marie Quick.

Greyer will remain in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail for the foreseeable future, after a magistrate declined to set bail and after an initial hearing Thursday in Albemarle County General District Court resulted in a order for continued custody.

The family has roots in Louisa County, and photos posted online show the two sisters hugging under happier circumstances. Those circumstances changed in the early morning hours of Aug. 29 at an apartment off Hydraulic Road.

According to a police report, it was Greyer who allegedly called 911 at 5:03 a.m. to tell the dispatcher that she and her twin sister “got into it” in a residence in the Four Seasons complex and that Greyer had stabbed her sister. After arriving at the apartment in the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive, officers detained Greyer and made a sweep of the unit.

“Officers observed a body laying motionless on the ground,” according to the report by an Albemarle County police detective, who also noted blood spatter on the apartment walls. “Officers observed a large knife protruding from the victim’s back.”

Quick is survived, according to a published obituary, by her mother, three sisters and daughter. The obituary indicates that she will be remembered with a service Sept. 16 at Berea Baptist Church in Louisa.

Greyer’s next hearing is slated for Oct. 16 in Albemarle County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. The court records do not indicate the name of her attorney, and Greyer has not yet had the opportunity to offer a plea to the charge.

A conviction of second-degree murder in Virginia can bring a prison sentence of five to 40 years.