Recently released state data confirms what many Charlottesville residents have feared for some time. Violent crime is on the rise.

But Charlottesville is not alone, according to the "Virginia 2022 Crime Analysis Report," which found an uptick in violent crime in cities and counties across the commonwealth.

Charlottesville’s violent crime rate has increased by 30% in the past two years. According to the most recent data reported in the Virginia police database, as of April 2022, Charlottesville saw violent crime increase by 5.37% in 2022, while the statewide average rose 5.6% in the same time.

Since 2020, the city has seen roughly a 21% increase in crime overall. In regards to violent crime, aggravated assaults in particular have surged, from 139 in 2020 to 179 in 2022.

Violent crime under Virginia law includes murder, rape, sodomy, sexual assault with an object, robbery and aggravated assault.

That crime statistic is likely even higher today, according to Charlottesville Chief of Police Chief Michael Kochis, who joined the force in mid-January.

“There’s been a definite uptick in violent crime,” Kochis told The Daily Progress on Monday. “I would not be surprised if the [violent crime] statistic was higher this year than the most recent data.”

There's been a surge in gun violence in the Charlottesville area in recent months. Current and former law enforcement officials say gun violence is near an all-time high in the area.

Charlottesville police were investigating five homicide cases within the first three months of the year, the highest number reported since 2017.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to at least 50 calls of reported gunfire this year as of March 14, nearly once a day.

At the same time, the Charlottesville area has also had an uptick in car thefts, mirroring a statewide increase. In the past two years, car thefts in Charlottesville have more than doubled: In 2020, there were 73 reported car thefts, and in 2022, there were 168. Across the state, the report found motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 21.9% last year compared to 2021.

“Charlottesville has seen close to the same increase in violent crime that the rest of the state has," Kochis said. "We face many of the same issues that towns across Virginia face.”

Kochis has attributed the spikes in crime to a host of issues and said there is not a single cause for the uptick in the area.

“Violent crimes disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities. Often a lack of mental health services, education services and more continue to fail these communities," Kochis said. "It is not just one thing that causes crime; it's a host of factors."

Kochis also linked the spike in violent crime largely to staffing shortages plaguing his and numerous other police departments across the nation. However, Kochis said he is hopeful the tide is turning. He cited record numbers of recruits in the police training academy this summer.

“Staffing affects everything. We are working with community partners to recruit and retain staff,” Kochis said. “Fifteen officers are enrolled in the academy this summer, which is the most we have ever recorded. My goal is to cut the staffing vacancy in half by the end of the year.”

Kochis said he hopes to add an additional training session for more recruits this fall because of the interest he has seen. He emphasized that the new hires are not only qualified but are diverse.

“It is important to work with and within the community to build trust. That’s one of the reasons why we are working to create a force that accurately reflects and looks like the communities we serve every day.”

While violent crimes have been on the rise, the state report does note that there has been a decrease in the number of reported drug crimes, by almost 9%.

Charlottesville has seen an even more precipitous decline in reported drug crimes. Drug and narcotic violations as well as drug equipment violations have dropped by more than half, from 332 in 2018 to 155 in 2022.

“The drop is most likely because the state legalized recreational use [of marijuana] in 2021,” Kochis said.