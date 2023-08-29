Pavilion III is down three bottles of wine.

University of Virginia police are investigating a reported burglary from one of the college’s Lawn residences committed by an apparent oenophile.

Police said in a statement that officers responded to a residence at Pavilion III at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

The exact time of the burglary is unknown, police said, but they believe it happened between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

“The occupant of one of our pavilions came upon his pavilion on Saturday afternoon and noted that someone had gained entry from the rear,” UVa Police Chief Tim Longo told The Daily Progress.

Three bottles of wine were stolen from the pavilion, according to police. No weapons, injuries or threats were reported.

A pavilion residence is an atypical target for a burglar, according to Longo.

“You don't typically see burglaries on the Lawn,” Longo said. “This case, it was an entry from the rear, so it would not have been obvious. Someone on the Lawn may not have seen the person enter.”

A description of the suspect was not provided.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Longo. An evidence technician was recruited to help authorities process the scene.

“Hopefully the person responsible may have left some latent fingerprints that might help us identify them,” Longo said.