Two people died within the span of a week at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Both deaths occurred while The Daily Progress was in contact with jail officials regarding a story on living conditions at the facility. Those same officials never said anything about the deaths and waited nearly a week to alert the public they had occurred.

Superintendent Martin Kumer blamed the delay on an email snafu.

"It is with regret that I inform the public," began an open Aug. 16 letter by Kumer announcing the Aug. 10 death of 30-year-old Eric Kyle Frazier. "Information obtained as of this release indicates Mr. Frazier died by suicide."

That same letter revealed that there had been another death at the facility off Avon Street Extended. The Daily Progress was unable to find evidence that any other media outlet had reported the prior death by the time the second was announced. The problem, Kumer said, was that the earlier statement to the press was sent to an "outdated" media list.

That first incident was the Aug. 9 death of 61-year-old Reyn Louise Snelling, whose death Kumer attributed to natural causes.

"Our internal investigation has indicated there are no systemic issues related to these two deaths," Kumer wrote.

However, the time that elapsed before the public was notified concerns Shawn Weneta, the policy strategist of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

"This is a vulnerable population," Weneta told The Daily Progress. "There needs to be accountability and transparency."

Weneta also expressed hope that a recent autopsy-requiring bill that became Virginia law this year would be expanded. The bill mandates investigations of sudden deaths at state hospitals and training centers, and Weneta said it will hopefully also cover deaths behind bars.

"Democracy dies in darkness," said Weneta. "There have been far too many deaths of people in custody."

For the friends of Frazier, a Western Albemarle High School graduate who lived in Crozet and loved to work on cars, the news of his apparent suicide hit hard.

"He's definitely not had an easy life," Kelsey Faust, who had formerly been in a long-term relationship with Frazier, told The Daily Progress. "I know he was going through a lot."

Faust, who has a young son with Frazier, said he lost both of his parents in the past year or so, and he lost a brother in a widely publicized accidental fall inside Charlottesville's Water Street Parking Garage on New Year's Day in 2015.

"He was extremely strong, and he always gave me hope at times in my life when I felt down," Faust said.

Records show that Frazier amassed at least 10 felony convictions including charges of hit and run, eluding police, receiving stolen property and drug distribution. At the time of his death, he was facing a charge of breaking a camera inside the jail.

As for Snelling, she was a familiar figure in downtown Charlottesville who often lived in Market Street Park by day and set up a nighttime encampment sometimes on the front porch and sometimes in the backyard of the building housing the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.

"The moment I heard about her passing," society programs manager Sterling Powell told The Daily Progress, "I realized I needed to notify the volunteers."

At the time of her death, Snelling, who had an array of convictions for trespassing and other low-level infractions, was being held without bail on a pair of misdemeanor charges asserting that she wielded a knife during an argument with a fellow homeless person outside the Haven, a day shelter on Market Street.

The historical society’s director, Tom Chapman, recalled that although Snelling would turn his front porch into a campsite that would occasionally impede the general public she seemed to lend "a certain stability" to other homeless encampments.

"Knowing Reyn helped me see the limits of the safety nets," Chapman told The Daily Progress. "She was a pain in the ass, but we're going to miss her."

Kumer at the jail noted that both deaths are being investigated internally, by the Albemarle County Police Department and by the the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, which he said is standard procedure for any death in custody.

Kumer noted that he immediately notified his board of both deaths. However, besides upgrading his email list, he said he has no plans to accelerate public notification.

"I will never notify the press before next of kin have been notified, ever," Kumer told the Progress. "That's how I would want to be treated if I had a loved one who died in jail."

Law enforcement agencies regularly report deaths without divulging the identities of the dead.