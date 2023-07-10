A Texas man has become the first person to choose to take his chances with an Albemarle County jury for crimes related to his participation in the Aug. 11, 2017, torch-lit march on University of Virginia Grounds.

William Henry Fears IV of Pasadena, Texas, agreed to a jury trial Monday afternoon before Judge Cheryl Higgins.

"He's calculating that he can do better going to trial than simply pleading guilty," longtime criminal defense attorney Scott Goodman told The Daily Progress.

Earlier this year, the Albemarle County commonwealth's attorney began unsealing indictments stemming from the 2017 march led by white nationalists that culminated in a brawl with anti-racist activists around the statue of Thomas Jefferson in front of the UVa Rotunda the night of Aug. 11. Already, two of the six known defendants have pleaded guilty.

Fears, who turns 36 later this week, has been jailed in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since June 23, when he was moved there under the auspices of an interstate prisoner transfer compact.

When his indictment was announced earlier, he was already imprisoned in Texas for choking a girlfriend. In addition to that current Texas sentence, a five-year term ending next summer, he has also served time in Texas for kidnapping.

In Charlottesville, during the rioting that preceded the planned Unite the Right rally, he urged detractors to shoot him and thereby "fire the first shot of the race war."

In court Monday, wearing a jumpsuit and shackles, he answered questions from the judge.

"Are you asking the court to set your trial outside the speedy trial date?" asked Higgins.

"Yes, your honor," answered Fears.

The judge then noted that a typical jury pool consists of 30 people and asked Fears' lawyer, Bryan Jones, how many might be necessary.

"How about 50?" replied Jones.

But the prosecutor, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney W. Lawton Tufts, said they might need as many as 100.

"We will check with Mr. Zug," said Higgins, referring to Jon Zug, the county's clerk of court.

"It's better to have too many people than not enough people," said Goodman. "It's a case that everyone knows something about."

Goodman said the court will need a larger pool in order to find impartial jurors for a man accused of carrying a lit torch while shouting racist slogans such as "Blood and soil" and "Jews will not replace us."

"It may be hard for a potential juror to put aside the feelings that this person was marching with Nazis," said Goodman. "But even someone like that is entitled to be tried on the evidence."

Goodman said that a further complication stems from the fact that many people may conflate the Friday night torch march at UVa with the murder the following afternoon of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer during the violence of the Unite the Right rally.

"It's hard for some people to disconnect those things," said Goodman. "Some people just don't want to find someone like this not guilty, so there must be an effort to weed those people out."

Of the two people who have already pleaded guilty, one of them, Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, got a six-month active sentence and, according to a jail official, is set for release July 17. The other man to plead guilty, Will Zachary Smith, of Nacona, Texas, will learn his sentence on Aug. 7.

The trial for Fears is scheduled to begin on Jan. 3 and last three days.

"The jury's not going to know his record assuming he doesn't testify," said Goodman. "His bet is that the commonwealth will not be able to prove that he broke the law."

To prevent a repeat of Virginia's infamous years of racial terror perpetrated by such groups as the Ku Klux Klan, Virginia has criminalized the use of fire for racial intimidation with a penalty that can last five years.