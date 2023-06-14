The teenager who allegedly slipped into a University of Virginia sorority house to fondle sleeping women has been recommended for home incarceration while he awaits trial, a Charlottesville judge decided Tuesday.

The push to let the 18-year-old Harry Benjamin Sedwick V wear a monitor instead of a jail jumpsuit was not challenged by Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania.

"We're opposed to bond, but we don't oppose the defendant's motion for HEI," said Platania, referring to home electronic incarceration.

Platania said that "new information" in the form of a psychosexual evaluation found that Sedwick was at very low risk to reoffend. And Platania said that HEI would put Sedwick at his parents' Crozet-area home — far from the Kappa Delta sorority at 136 Chancellor St. in Charlottesville.

There, at a house that abuts a popular athletic field called Madison Bowl, Sedwick is alleged to have entered the house around 4 a.m. on April 7 and grabbed the breasts of two sleeping women.

"It was frightening for the women in the sorority house," said Platania. "But they're back home for the summer for the most part."

Sedwick faces two counts of aggravated sexual battery, each of which can bring a sentence as long as 20 years.

In agreeing to HEI, Platania also noted that there's a general presumption of innocence before trial and a specific willingness to get substance-abuse help for this defendant.

"All of the women living in the house have been consulted," Platania told the court. "And none objected to his release on HEI."

As Sedwick sat upright and square-shouldered at the defendant's table, his attorney Amy Harper said that her client has started making strides since his arrest in overcoming his substance problems. She said that educators assisted the jailed student.

"He was able to graduate from Western Albemarle High School," Harper said.

Still, she said he may require psychiatric medicine.

In ordering the HEI, Judge Claude Worrell demanded that, except for clinical visits, Sedwick remain at his parents' house. He also forbade the young man from consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, including marijuana. And Worrell noted that he couldn't guarantee that his recommendation would result in HEI.

"It's not my program," said Worrell. "It's the jail's program."

The superintendent of the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, which is holding Sedwick, said that jail staff will run a check on his background to ensure that there are no undisclosed warrants.

The superintendent, Col. Martin Kumer, said his staff would then go to Sedwick's parents house to ensure that it's free of alcohol and firearms and to confirm it is "a stable living situation."

Kumer said the process can take several working days and that Sedwick was still in the jail on Wednesday.