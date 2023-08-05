Albemarle County police have arrested a man wanted for weeks on suspicion of vehicle theft.
Brandon Lee-Mykal Stout, 27, was arrested last Sunday and charged with multiple crimes from multiple jurisdictions.
In Albemarle, Stout was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of failure to appear in court. In Louisa County, Stout was charged with one count of assault and battery, one of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of destruction of property, one count of eluding authorities, one count of hit and run, one count of grand larceny, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of driving with a suspended license, one count of brandishing a firearm and one count of driving without a front license plate. In Fluvanna County, Stout faces one grand larceny charge and eight charges of failure to appear in court.
"The Albemarle County Police Department arrested Brandon Lee-Mykal Stout in the 1700 block of Rio Hill Center," county police said in a statement on Friday. "His residence prior to his arrest is unknown."
Stout is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail with no bond.
The investigation is still considered ongoing, Albemarle police said.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.