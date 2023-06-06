A suspected car thief was arrested Monday night after a four-hour-long search.

Brandon Hugh Chisholm, 29, of Scottsville faces at least three charges in connection with a stolen vehicle in the Howardsville Turnpike and Rockfish River Road area.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office charged him with possession of stolen property valued at $1,000 or more and obstruction of justice. The office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.

After his arrest, Albemarle County authorities charged Chisholm with a felony for possession of a controlled substance. The Class 5 felony carries a 2-10 year prison sentence and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

Police said on Twitter they conducted an extensive search with squads from the Scottsville and Albemarle County police departments and the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. They also had help from Virginia State Police.

Chisholm was eventually taken into custody without incident around 8 p.m. Monday night and was later booked in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

In a statement, Albemarle County police credited the community for helping to locate Chisholm and praised “their help and support in keeping Albemarle County safe.”

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately for comment from The Daily Progress. A Facebook post from the office named the suspect “Dustin Chisholm,” however all other records maintain the suspect’s first name is Brandon.