Police have arrested a suspect in the Friday shooting on Berkshire Place north of Charlottesville that left one woman alive but injured.

The Albemarle County Police Department said it had arrested and charged 26-year-old Walter Lamont Banks, according to Emily Kilroy, assistant to the county executive.

Banks is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Kilroy told The Daily Progress on Tuesday.

Police responded to a reported shooting Friday morning in the 2400 block of Berkshire Place off Hydraulic Road. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman had been shot and transported to University of Virginia Medical Center by a third party, where she was in stable condition as of Friday.

Police described the matter as “domestic-related incident.”

Banks was wanted on multiple charges in Albemarle County for aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was also wanted by the city of Charlottesville on a probation violation for a previous felony strangulation conviction.

Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County have seen a recent rise in violent crime, specifically related to firearms, over the past year.

Police in Albemarle County reported earlier this year they respond to roughly one shots-fired call every other day.

In Charlottesville proper there have been five homicide cases reported this year to date, more than any other year since at least 2017, according to former and current law enforcement authorities.