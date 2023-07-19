A man suspected of robbing both a Charlottesville bank and jewelry store last week has been arrested.

John Kenneth Zinno, 46, was taken into custody by Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, according to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department.

Zinno and two unnamed alleged co-conspirators are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said.

Zinno is suspected of robbing both the UVa Community Credit Union and Fink’s Jewelers in the Barracks Road Shopping Center in Charlottesville on two separate days.

The bank robbery was reported Friday afternoon at the credit union on Arlington Boulevard. Zinno is accused of handing a teller a note demanding money before taking a small undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene on foot.

The theft at Fink’s on Emmet Street was reported on July 8. Zinno is accused of lifting a $7,500 Rolex watch from the store with the help of an accomplice. Security camera footage shows two men, one within the store itself and one outside, allegedly a lookout.

After his arrest on Monday, Zinno was also charged with robbery related to another bank robbery reported earlier that day in Stafford County.

Charlottesville police did not return a request for comment from the Daily Progress regarding how Zinno was captured in Spotsylvania.

In its statement, Charlottesville police said, “CPD could not have successfully solved these cases without the assistance of our Charlottesville citizens.”

Anyone with information regarding the reported crimes or Zinno is encouraged to contact Charlottesville Detective Jacob Bowlin at (434) 970-3369 or anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.