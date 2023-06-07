Charlottesville police are looking for a man in connection to a May 16 shooting on Preston Avenue in the city.

Eighteen-year-old Zayon Payne has been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and with attempted malicious wounding.

The warrant for Panye’s arrest is in connection to the daytime shooting on Preston Avenue in mid-May that blocked traffic and caused Charlottesville City Schools to delay dismissal.

According to police, they received a call that 10 shots had been fired out of a black Nissan Sentra “across the street” between the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Preston Avenue at 2:40 p.m. on May 16, police spokesman Kyle Ervin told The Daily Progress at the time.

The intersection is busy and the surrounding neighborhood is popular, home to several University of Virginia students, Washington Park and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Payne is the second suspect in the shooting. Authorities arrested and charged 21-year-old Kyhiem Kier with possessing a firearm as a felon on May 30.

The Charlottesville area has had a recent rise in gun violence. According to an ongoing Daily Progress tally, gunfire has taken the lives of 14 people and left 23 others injured since September of last year.

According to current and former law enforcement officials, the numbers have eclipsed all statistics in recent memory.

Anyone with any information regarding Payne’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Charlottesville police at (434) 970-3280 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.