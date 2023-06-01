A Scottsville-area man who allegedly battered his domestic partner while brandishing a weapon found himself on the wrong end of a gun.

Jonathan Shelton Hensley, 34, was arrested Tuesday after getting discharged from a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his arms, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

“He was not the victim of a crime,” police Capt. Darrell Byers told The Daily Progress.

The release indicates that county police were summoned to a call of a shooting about 30 minutes before midnight Tuesday in the 3200 block of Jefferson Mill Road, which is in southeastern Albemarle near the Fluvanna County line. The officers provided first aid to Hensley before he was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, the release said.

After interviewing a woman on scene, police decided to charge Hensley and, upon his release from the hospital, take him to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, where, according to court records, he continues to be held.

Byers said that officers consider the shooting a case of self-defense and declined to release the name of the shooter.

Calling this “an isolated domestic incident” that remains under investigation, the police department urges anyone with information to contact the criminal investigation division at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous CrimeStoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

Hensley has been charged charged with brandishing, a Class 6 felony, and with simple assault and battery, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Court records do not indicate when he will receive a bail hearing.