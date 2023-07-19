In front of a packed courtroom Tuesday morning, Judge Thomas Padrick granted a motion to discontinue prosecution for eight charges against former church deacon and businessman Richard Murray Coe, including the rape and strangulation of a preteen girl.

The case, previously set for a late October-early November trial, will no longer continue.

The 36-year-old Coe faced a total of 13 charges in the Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and Charlottesville Circuit Court for a series of sex crimes against a minor, including rape, aggravated sexual battery and strangulation.

The charges were related to events alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2016 involving a minor whose family had close contact with Coe, The Daily Progress previously reported.

Those charges were declared “nolle prosequi” Tuesday after the prosecution conceded the available statements could not be used as evidence in a trial, including “hypnotic-induced” accusations from the victim.

The sole evidence for the case was a “post-hypnotic” accusation from the victim, according to a statement from the defense. The minor was hypnotized at the now-closed boarding school Greenbrier Academy for Girls, where she was held against her will for 10 months and “hypnotized,” the statement continued.

After consulting experts in hypnotherapy and sociology, the commonwealth conceded that some therapies employed by Greenbrier Academy were “indistinguishable” from hypnotic practices, Nina Antony, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, said in court Tuesday morning.

Accusations that could be used as evidence in a trial would have had to be collected prior to hypnosis.

“The issue is that the commonwealth does not have prior disclosure,” Antony said. “The case is what it is.”

After multiple meetings and conversations, the minor’s family is “well aware” of the motion to discontinue the prosecution, Antony said.

“This is a case that has been important in the community in many ways,” Antony said, gesturing to the packed courtroom. “[The family] understands the law and its limitations at this point, and they understand the reasons the commonwealth cannot proceed at this time.”

Coe, a former deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, was originally arrested in April 2021. Former pastor Walter Kim previously told The Daily Progress that the charges were in no way related to the church itself, a church event or Coe’s position at the church, and would have had to have occurred before he became a deacon.

“The leadership of Trinity Presbyterian Church is aware of the commonwealth attorney’s decision to drop the charges against Trey Coe,” current senior pastor Christopher Colquitt told The Daily Progress in a written statement. “This has been a heartbreaking season for our church family, and we will continue our commitment to care for the individuals and families involved in this case. We pray for all involved.”

During the hearing Tuesday morning, the judge acknowledged the unusual nature of the case, during which the trial was delayed after one of Coe’s attorneys died.

“This case carries a certain degree of notoriety,” Padrick said. He complimented the counsel on both sides and granted the prosecution’s motion, effectively ending the case.

As Coe stood up to leave that morning, more than two dozen people in the courtroom followed him out the door.