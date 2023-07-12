A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to 101 years behind bars for preying on a child in Louisa County.

Daniel R. Thomas was convicted for indecent liberties with a minor less than 14 years of age, three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of soliciting a minor over a communication device.

“Through its sentence today, the Court sent a message that it will not tolerate those who exploit children. No matter where you are, Louisa County will come for you if you attempt to exploit our children,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said in a statement released Wednesday after the sentencing.

Early last year, a Louisa father examined his daughter’s phone and uncovered an explicit conversation between his daughter and an unknown individual, according to police reports. The phone was turned over to the police, who then traced the messages to Thomas.

At the time, Thomas was living in a halfway house in Portland, having recently been released from prison after serving a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing multiple children.

Local law enforcement in Virginia contacted a detective in Portland who subsequently executed a search warrant on the halfway house and recovered the phone belonging to Thomas. The Virginia State Police assisted in extraditing Thomas to the commonwealth to answer for his alleged crimes.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Megan Riordan, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said residents should feel safe now that Thomas will be locked behind bars.

“We can now rest easy that this violent sexual predator will spend the rest of his days behind bars,” Riordan said in a Wednesday statement. “He attempted to exploit a child in Louisa, and now he’ll have a century to think about his misdeeds.”