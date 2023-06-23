A 22-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot in a domestic-related incident in Albemarle County on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police said they are searching for a suspect identified as 26-year-old Walter Lamont Banks, who is wanted on multiple charges in multiple local jurisdictions.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Berkshire Place off Hydraulic Road around 8:23 a.m. Friday. Police said they learned that the victim had been shot by and then taken to University of Virginia Medical Center by a third party.

Banks, the suspect, is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is also wanted by the city of Charlottesville on a probation violation for a previous felony strangulation conviction.

Police said Banks was last seen driving a gray or beige 2005 Chevrolet Equinox LS SUV with Virginia license plate TRL-5104.

Authorities have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers.org.