Authorities removed an “inactive controlled explosive” found at a construction site in Charlottesville on Long Street Friday.

The explosive removed from the property at 315 Long St. was likely a product of the construction work itself, as they are often used in controlled demolitions, Police Chief Michael Kochis told The Daily Progress.

“We do not suspect any type of criminal wrongdoing,” Kochis said.

The Long Street bypass was blocked off for a short time Friday, police said in a statement.

The device was removed with the assistance of local and federal partners, Kochis said, as the city police department does not have the capacity or expertise to address incidents such as these.

“There is no threat or traffic impact on local businesses or residents,” the police department said in its statement.

Kochis said that is unclear whether the explosive is related to the ongoing construction or previous work at the site.

"We're going to look back and see what other construction was in the area over the years," he said.