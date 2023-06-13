The Charlottesville police are investigating a reported Saturday night break-in and burglary at the Alpha Sigma Phi house on Rugby Road in Charlottesville near the University of Virginia.

Brothers at the fraternity house told The Daily Progress that several thousand of dollars worth of goods had been stolen from the property, including clothing, cash, a camera and a PlayStation 5.

The city police said that some of the items have been returned after authorities discovered them in a residence in the 1400 block of Forest Ridge Road roughly 2 miles away in the city’s Fifeville neighborhood.

Police said the items were discovered while they were arresting a suspect Monday on an unrelated, nonviolent charge from another jurisdiction.

Police said they arrested one Lamar Ragland of Charlottesville at the residence on charges of vehicle theft and larceny.

At the time of Ragland’s arrest there were other individuals at the Forest Ridge residence, whose involvement in the reported burglary is now under investigation, police said.

Charlottesville police said they are currently reviewing security camera footage that shows two unknown suspects enter through the house’s side door at about 11: 30 p.m. Saturday, making multiple trips out the front door carrying various items until about 5 a.m.

No residents were inside the house at the time, brothers said.

Ben Walker, a rising fourth-year at UVa and brother of Alpha Sigma Phi, said he returned to the house on Sunday to see that the previously locked door to his room was ajar. Two backpacks, a camera, multiple articles of clothing and around $150 in cash were missing from his room.

Other fraternity brothers reported missing clothes and items of value, including speakers and a PlayStation 5.

Nick Flora, a rising third-year at UVa and the fraternity president, said said he called the police at around 7 a.m. Sunday after checking the footage that morning.

Walker said he was not sure if the house’s side door, which has a deadbolt, had been previously unlocked or if someone had unlocked the door. There was no sign of forced entry, according to police, although Walker noted damage to the door frames and locks of individual rooms.

After reviewing security footage, Walker said two individuals had been at the house Friday afternoon on the back porch of the house “sort of scoping it out.” The backdoor has a coded lock, he noted.

People are aware that UVa students have left for the year, Charlottesville police Sgt. Ronald Stayments told The Daily Progress. With many residences unoccupied, “crimes of opportunity” can occur.