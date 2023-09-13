A woman driving along Preston Avenue near the University of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon narrowly escaped death and serious injury after her vehicle was caught in a crossfire, or at least a stray bullet.

"Two groups were shooting at each other," Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis told The Daily Progress.

While the woman was not injured, police swarmed the scene where Preston Avenue passes between Madison Avenue and Washington Park.

"Priority one response," crackled the initial police radio dispatch around 1:30 p.m. "We're taking multiple calls."

There were no other immediate reports of vehicles or people struck by gunfire.

"We do have a subject who advised that the window of her vehicle has been shot out," continued the dispatcher, "and she saw someone running."

Investigators found eight to 10 shell casings in the parking lot at the Oxford Hill apartments at the corner of Preston and Madison, according to Charlottesville Police Sgt. J.R. Via.

"It's scary when it's out here in the day like this," Via told The Daily Progress.

On the other side of Preston, a dog trained to detect explosives sniffed along the grassy western edge of Washington Park as officers conferred. But the suspects remained elusive.

"At this time they haven't been able to locate anybody," Via said. "It's still early on."

Via said that officers don't have a motive and do not believe that the woman whose car was struck was targeted.

"Just someone driving by," Via said.

The woman was said to have provided a description of at least one suspect: a skinny Black male wearing a black sweatshirt bearing a red logo, according the radio dispatcher, who said the man fled in the direction of Barracks Road.

Via said that detectives hope to break the case with surveillance cameras.

"They're out knocking on doors and pulling video," said Via. "There's a lot of video around here."

There are two churches nearby, and the Oxford Hill apartment complex, where the shell casings were found, is also the site of the leasing office of Management Services Corporation, one of the largest local property managers in Charlottesville. Inside MSC's leasing office, a poster urges residents to keep their windows and doors locked at all times. Messages left by The Daily Progress for a company spokesperson were not immediately returned.

There was another afternoon shooting in this vicinity five months ago. Two weeks after that May 16 incident, which delayed dismissal at the city's public schools that day, police arrested 21-year-old Kyhiem Brancardius Kier with possessing a firearm as a felon. His case remains pending in Charlottesville General District Court.