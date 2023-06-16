The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near an apartment complex on Pantops Thursday.

There have been no reports of injuries, and there are no current suspects, police have said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Knights Bridge Court, which is in the Carriage Hill apartment complex on Pantops, at at 11:44 a.m. Thursday. Police said they spoke to several residents for information.

A single shell casing was discovered after canvassing the area, the police department said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle police department at (434) 296-5807.