A man was shot and killed in Fluvanna County in the early morning hours Sunday, authorities say.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 3700 block of Ridge Road northeast of Palmyra around 3 a.m.

"Deputies arrived, located the victim, and began lifesaving efforts," the sheriff's office said in a statement released later that day. "Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and 43-year-old Johnnie Antoine Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Brown's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy, police said.

The sheriff's office said an eyewitness recounted seeing multiple suspects in a two-door car. That witness was only able to provide a "limited suspect description."

There is no active or ongoing threat to the general public, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fluvanna County Emergency Communications Center at (434) 589-8211 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.

"A reward is available for information related to this crime that helps investigators arrest and prosecute the individual or individuals responsible for this horrible crime," the sheriff's office said.