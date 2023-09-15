Police were called to Charlottesville High School on Friday morning after what administrators described as a physical altercation among several students.

"All students and staff are safe," Charlottesville City Schools said in a message sent to parents Friday. "This morning there was an altercation at CHS between several students. One student exited the building, and CHS staff, with the assistance of Charlottesville Police Department, are outside the building to provide support."

Charlottesville City Schools spokeswoman Amanda Korman confirmed that the incident described was physical and that the students involved will face the appropriate consequences.

"It was a physical altercation," Korman told The Daily Progress. "All disciplinary procedures have been followed."

She did not go into further detail.

The Charlottesville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Charlottesville High School has had two fights on campus filmed and circulated online this year: one in January and another in August.

Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Royal Gurley told The Daily Progress earlier this month that the altercations at the school are often the result of "students who don’t know how to re-regulate their behaviors and we have to differentiate our support to help them make different choices."

School divisions across the country have struggled to help children reacclimate to the classroom after spending much of the pandemic learning remotely.

“Nobody wants a school fight to happen, whether it’s two kids or whether it’s four kids,” Charlottesville City Schools said in a previous statement in the wake of the second filmed brawl. “On the other hand, these are young people learning how to resolve conflict and self-regulate.”