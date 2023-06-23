The person of interest wanted in the Laura DeLapp homicide case has been apprehended, according to authorities.

“Jemarcus Devonte Butler has been found and is in police custody,” the Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement Friday evening.

The 33-year-old was named a person of interest in the case on Thursday as police investigated the fatal shooting of DeLapp, a mother of five and a manager at a local day shelter for the Charlottesville area’s homeless population called the Haven.

Butler’s apprehension on Friday brings to end a manhunt that began on Tuesday afternoon after the 46-year-old DeLapp was found dead near the Rio Hills Apartments north of Charlottesville.

Police have not said what Butler’s connection to DeLapp was, but have described the altercation that led to her death as a “domestic-related incident.”

DeLapp’s is not the only criminal case Butler has been tied to in recent years.

He has a lengthy criminal rap sheet of 38 charges in the commonwealth alone and many more up and down the East Coast.

Butler is the No. 7 most wanted many in Oneida County, New York, in connection to a robbery there. He also still has outstanding warrants for his arrest for never showing up in a Lynchburg court to face malicious wounding charges.

Many of Butler’s crimes are violent, according to a long list of police records. He has faced multiple charges of assault and also was charged in 2015 in connection to an alleged rape of a woman he met on a dating app.

DeLapp’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her memorial service and to support her five children. On the website, the victim’s cousin, Breanna DeLapp, describes her as a loving mother gone too soon.

The goal of the GoFundMe was $40,000 and in just two days, community support has poured in. As of 5 p.m. Friday, it has raised more than $41,000.

According to Albemarle police, the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and Amtrak Police at Union Station in D.C. assisted in apprehending Butler on Friday.