Police have identified a man as a person of interest in the investigation of the fatal shooting on Tuesday that took the life of Laura DeLapp, a mother of five and manager at a local day shelter for the homeless.

Albemarle County police said Thursday they are searching for Jemarcus Devonte Butler, a 33-year-old they believe is connected to DeLapp's death at the Rio Hills Apartments north of Charlottesville.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance locating Butler.

Unrelated to that investigation, Butler also is wanted on felony charges for failing to appear in court to face charges of malicious wounding in Lynchburg and for robbery in New York.

Based on preliminary information, police said Wednesday that they believe DeLapp's death to be a “domestic-related incident.”

DeLapp was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived at the Rio Hills Apartments complex late Tuesday afternoon.

The 46year-old’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her memorial service and to support her five children. On the campaign's website, DeLapp's cousin, Breanna DeLapp, describes the victim as a loving mother gone too soon.

“Laura was tragically taken from us way too soon. She was a Mother, a strong advocate for Homelessness, and pillar in the community. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with.”

The goal of the GoFundMe is $40,000, and in just a day, the community has poured in support. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, over $32,000 had been raised.

Anyone with information on Butler’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.