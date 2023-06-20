Albemarle County police and fire rescue units responded Tuesday morning after a motor vehicle struck and injured a pedestrian in a southbound lane of Seminole Trail near Greenbrier Drive.

Albemarle County spokeswoman Abbey Stumpf told The Daily Progress the pedestrian was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center but that she did not know the person's condition.

Stumpf said that there have been 25 pedestrian crashes in the past two years, with 16 in 2022 and nine so far in 2023. Two of those crashes have been fatal, one in 2022 and one in 2023.

In this year's fatal incident, two people in a group of three crossing Seminole Trail were struck by a vehicle near Rio Road in January. Charlottesville resident Harry Steven Allen, 53, died at the scene. No charges were filed.

Stumpf said that while no charges have been filed in the latest crash that an investigation is ongoing. Including turn lanes, that southbound stretch of Seminole Trail is six lanes wide.