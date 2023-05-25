Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Less than a week after it was purloined from the lot of a well-known Charlottesville carpet company, a white but slightly altered box truck is on its way back to the owner: the Ceiling & Floor Shop.

"Truck was found this morning by police on Ridge Street," the co-owner of the company with a location on Keystone Place, Bernie Martin, texted The Daily Progress on Thursday. "Out of gas, graffiti, but otherwise ok."

The accompanying photograph that Martin attached, along with his thanks for a Daily Progress story on the heist, shows a hand-scrawled plea to haul junk on the side of a 16-foot box truck. The would-be businessperson also painted an offer of discounts for University of Virginia students — along with a telephone number.

"Welcome to Verizon Wireless," goes the message at that number. "The call cannot be completed as the party is temporarily unavailable."

A message left with Charlottesville Police Department spokesman Kyle Ervin was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon. The truck was noted as missing Sunday by an observant cleaning lady, according to Martin.