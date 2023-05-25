Less than a week after it was purloined from the lot of a well-known Charlottesville carpet company, a white but slightly altered box truck is on its way back to the owner: the Ceiling & Floor Shop.
"Truck was found this morning by police on Ridge Street," the co-owner of the company with a location on Keystone Place, Bernie Martin, texted The Daily Progress on Thursday. "Out of gas, graffiti, but otherwise ok."
The accompanying photograph that Martin attached, along with his thanks for a Daily Progress story on the heist, shows a hand-scrawled plea to haul junk on the side of a 16-foot box truck. The would-be businessperson also painted an offer of discounts for University of Virginia students — along with a telephone number.
People are also reading…
"Welcome to Verizon Wireless," goes the message at that number. "The call cannot be completed as the party is temporarily unavailable."
A message left with Charlottesville Police Department spokesman Kyle Ervin was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon. The truck was noted as missing Sunday by an observant cleaning lady, according to Martin.
Hawes Spencer
(434) 960-9343