Andrew Todd Ainsworth, the fugitive bank robber who died after a burst of law enforcement gunfire on a highway on-ramp last August, also delivered a gunshot to his own face.

That's according to a review of the incident by Albemarle Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley who justified the use of deadly force and absolved the three officers who shot Ainsworth of criminal wrongdoing.

"While the death of a fugitive from justice under these circumstances is unfortunate and regrettable, it must be noted that all the law enforcement officers involved in the apprehension of Andrew Ainsworth performed their duties in a highly capable and professional manner," Hingeley wrote in his report.

Hingeley portrayed a harrowing array of incidents that led to the death of Ainsworth, a 60-year-old whose life began in Korea and who was adopted at the age of 8 by a couple in Omaha, Nebraska.

“For reasons unknown he was never able to fit into the lifestyle of his siblings and parents,” according to a federal filing by one of his attorneys. “He always felt like an outcast and was never comfortable at home."

Scholars have noted Korea's history of "bloodline" culture and the widespread reluctance of Korean families to adopt mixed-race children born of Korean women and American servicemen stationed there during and after the Korean War. An obituary published by Braman Mortuary in Omaha indicates that parents Raymond and Dorothy Ainsworth, churchgoers who were part of a wave of Americans eager to provide homes to such children, survive.

Also surviving "Andy" Ainsworth are his five sisters and his brother. The Daily Progress reached one of his sisters, but she declined to be interviewed beyond noting that her brother's early years were spent in a Korean orphanage.

Andrew Ainsworth reportedly served four years of active duty in the United States Army and drew a disability pension from an injury received in the service. Court records show that he eventually turned to bank robbery, and he allegedly committed at least three of them.

Even before moving to Virginia and getting convicted in Buckingham County in 2017 for trading marijuana and eluding police, Ainsworth was branded a “career criminal” by one of his federal probation officers. It was an alleged federal parole violation that caught the attention of a U.S. Marshals task force on Aug. 29.

Around 9:30 p.m., the nine-person team in search of Ainsworth was surveilling an Albemarle County residence when Ainsworth drove off in a Toyota pickup truck, according to Hingeley's report. Boxing in the truck at the intersection of Emmet and Ivy, the six-vehicle team was reportedly foiled when Ainsworth drove up on the sidewalk to avoid the two officers who approached the Toyota with guns drawn.

"Not wanting to endanger pedestrians and motorists by attempting to stop Ainsworth in a heavily populated area, the task force maintained their pursuit, but turned off their emergency lights and sirens while following Ainsworth as he drove south on Emmet Street," the report reads.

The pursuit turned south onto Jefferson Park Avenue and onto Fontaine Avenue. Then, at the on-ramp to the U.S. 29-250 Bypass, as Ainsworth allegedly accelerated toward the highway, one pursuer executed a "precision immobilization technique," or PIT, a bump that causes the chased vehicle to fishtail.

"Law enforcement officer M.M. executed a PIT maneuver, causing Ainsworth's truck to spin 180 degrees and stop on the right shoulder of the on-ramp, facing south and with the driver's side next to a rock wall," the report says. "The task force vehicles stopped, surrounding Ainsworth's truck and illuminating its interior with their headlights."

Hingeley's report asserts that, despite repeated shouts to show his hands and exit the truck, Ainsworth instead rummaged through a bookbag for about half a minute and withdrew a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver and pointed it at approaching officers.

Three of them fired. Ainsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Ainsworth received three gunshot wounds to his head and neck, and two gunshot wounds to his left arm and chest," says the report. "One of his wounds, to his right neck, was in an upward direction and exited his right cheek, consistent with task force member reports that he fired one round upwards towards his own face."

The report asserted that all shooting took place over the course of about three seconds.

"These officers put themselves at substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death," wrote Hingeley. "They are to be commended for their service."

In their subsequent search of the vehicle, officers reported finding $13,000 in cash and 2 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine.

Hingeley's report was dated April 10 but not released until May 12 by Albemarle Police Chief Sean Reeves.

While noting in a prepared statement that "these investigations were conducted with full transparency and cooperation of the Albemarle County Police Department," Reeves declined, via a spokesperson, to be interviewed or answer emailed questions submitted by The Daily Progress.

Hingeley told The Daily Progress that he did not know why the police waited a month to release the report, but he did indicate a reason it may have taken longer than usual.

"This was an investigation that involved three different law enforcement agencies," Hingeley told The Daily Progress. "So that adds a level of complexity to the investigation."

The Daily Progress asked the Virginia State Police to release the underlying report compiled by special agent Justin Wouters, but the the state police denied the request.

Wouters was also the author of a report that led to Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney's decision to absolve officers of criminal culpability for the Feb. 28 shooting of a 44-year-old man named Billy James Sites.

Prior to these two recent shootings, the last time a local officer killed someone was 2017, when 42-year-old J.C. Hawkins Jr. was shot by a city officer near the Rivanna River, an incident in which the officers were cleared by an ensuing investigation.