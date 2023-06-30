A man who urged protesters to start a race war during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville and now faces charges as a result of his participation in the 2017 demonstrations had his first appearance in a local courtroom Wednesday.

William Henry Fears IV of Pasadena, Texas, was brought to Central Virginia under an interstate arrest agreement that appears to both trigger a speedy trial provision and prevent him from getting bail.

"We don't think he'd be a candidate for bond," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney W. Lawton Tufts. "He's still a Texas inmate."

Like five other men, two of whom have already pleaded guilty, Fears is accused of using a torch to stoke racial fear on the Grounds of the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, 2017, the night before the deadly rally-turned-riot.

In Charlottesville, Fears challenged counterprotesters to fire on him and shoot the "first shot of the race war." Fears is currently serving a five-year term in his home state of Texas for choking a girlfriend. He previously served time for abducting another woman.

"Mr. Fears has a fairly violent background," Tufts said.

Tufts told the court that Fears was brought to face the Albemarle burning charge under the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, a compact that rules the transfers of prisoners between most states.

"It's an unusual situation," Tufts told the Albemarle County Circuit Court.

The interstate agreement appears to require a locality to promptly conduct a trial upon the prisoner's demand.

"If the prisoner does make such a request, the jurisdiction which filed the detainer must bring him to trial within 180 days," according to the agreement.

Judge Cheryl Higgins appointed Bryan Jones as Fears' attorney, but she wondered aloud if the fact that Jones served as the attorney for another man convicted in the same torch march might present a conflict of interest.

"I'm not going to ask you to respond because you were just appointed," said Higgins.

Last month, Jones guided a 25-year-old man named Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, South Carolina, into a plea agreement. Agreeing to a six-month active sentence and given credit for time served since his arrest in March, Dykes appears on track for release next month.

To prevent a repeat of its infamous years of racial terror perpetrated by such groups as the Ku Klux Klan, Virginia has criminalized the use of fire for racial intimidation with penalties that can reach five years. The prior commonwealth's attorney, who had jurisdiction over the original UVa Grounds, alleged that the so-called "cross-burning" statute did not apply. However, the administration of Jim Hingeley, elected in 2019, has launched at least six prosecutions this year citing the statute.

The march across the UVa Lawn included such racist chants as "Blood and soil" and "Jews will not replace us."