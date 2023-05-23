Police have brought forth new charges against one of the men arrested after the March shooting at the Sunshine Supermarket in Charlottesville that left one man dead.

Nasir Floyd McGhee, a 20-year-old Albemarle County resident, was originally charged with malicious wounding after police say he and a 17-year-old accomplice attacked and killed 20-year-old Gordonsville resident Justice Kilel while Kilel was shopping on March 4.

“The continuing investigation into the March 4, 2023 homicide of Justice Kilel at the Sunshine Mini Mart located in the City of Charlottesville has brought forth new charges obtained by Charlottesville police detectives,” according to a Tuesday statement from the Charlottesville Police Department. “As a result, 20-year-old Nasir Floyd Mcghee of Albemarle County has been charged with Second Degree Murder.”

The unnamed 17-year-old had already been charged with second-degree murder after the incident.

“This additional warrant was obtained and served after close consultation with the Charlottesville Commonwealth Attorney’s Office,” the police said.

McGhee remains in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

On March 9, a judge denied bail for McGhee.

Judge Robert Downer specifically cited the recent rise in gun violence in the Charlottesville area in his decision.

Gunfire in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County has taken the lives of 14 people and left 22 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

The current and former law enforcement officers have said it is like nothing they have seen in recent memory and eclipses previous years when a single homicide was often all that Charlottesville witnessed.

“The fact is this community is suffering right now with too much violence from firearms,” Downer said at McGhee’s bond hearing. “I am not going to grant bond.”

Testimony from that hearing provided a graphic description of the violence that took place inside the Sunshine Supermarket on March 4.

Video footage shows McGhee and the unnamed 17-year-old appear to jump Kilel while Kilel was shopping. Kilel then appears to attempt to pull his own gun on the two other men.

Both Kilel and the 17-year-old were shot during the melee. Only Kilel died.

“The men and woman of the Charlottesville Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring those involved in violent crime to justice,” says a quote from Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis appended to police department’s Tuesday statement. “Those who decide to assist in committing these crimes should know that we will work tirelessly to ensure they are charged to the fullest extent of the law.”