A man wanted in Nelson County for threatening to burn down someone’s house has been arrested.

Kahlique Rasheed Howard was taken into custody on Thursday, Nelson County Sheriff David Hill told The Daily Progress.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. He is facing six charges total, Hill said, including stalking, destruction of property with intent, using profane language over a public airway, vandalism, a threat to burn or bomb and threatening an illegal act via electronic means.

“The long and short of it is he communicated a threat over electronic means. I’m not going to divulge more than that,” Hill said. “I want the guy to get a fair trial.”

In an effort to protect the victim’s identity, Hill would not comment on the specifics of the case or the relationship between Howard and the victim.

The sheriff’s office originally posted about Howard on Facebook on July 26, asking the public for information that would help them capture the suspect.

It updated the post last Thursday announcing that Howard was in custody and included a mugshot.

“The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office thanks the US Marshals Service Task Force and the Albemarle County Police Department for their assistance with this arrest,” the office wrote on Facebook.

Albemarle County did not immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Progress.