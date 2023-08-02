A missing Greene County man has been found after 550 man-hours spent searching up and down the commonwealth.

Jake Fahlfeder, a 31-year-old who split his time between Ruckersville and Arlington, was first reported missing on July 18, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. His family called authorities when Fahlfeder did not return to his mother's Greene County residence as expected and colleagues at his workplace in Arlington said he had not been reporting to work.

Fahlfeder was “located and is safe," the Greene County Sheriff's Department posted in an update on its Facebook page Wednesday. Fahlfeder was found in Manassas, according to a Facebook post from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaitlyn Schmitt, the Greene County investigator on the case, said the sheriff's office was alerted that Fahlfeder had been found by Virginia State Police.

State police were in contact with Fahlfeder to verify his identity, Schmitt told The Daily Progress.

A man was seen matching Fahlfeder's description prior to locating him, according to Louisa County officials. A witness saw him in Louisa County leaving the vicinity of an unoccupied residence, authorities said. County deputies responded to the tip and began a search of the area with drones and K-9 units, but the search was unsuccessful, they reported.

Schmitt would not say how Fahlfeder was discovered in Manassas.

More than a dozen law enforcement entities and 100 personnel “expended over 550 man-hours searching just under 2000 acres," according Louisa officials.

Fahlfeder's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.