More than $1 million is coming to Central Virginia to combat the opioid crisis. Millions more are expected to follow in coming years.

The news was announced Monday in a statement which said that a total of $23 million in grants would be awarded to 76 cities and counties throughout the commonwealth.

Those grants are being distributed by Virginia’s Opioid Abatement Authority, a result of the state receiving a piece of the pie after various opioid manufacturers and distributors settled in federal court for millions of dollars.

And it is likely more companies will settle in the near future.

“Between what’s already been approved by the court and what we think will be forthcoming, there will be $1.1 billion for the state over 18 years,” the state authority's Executive Director Tony McDowell told The Daily Progress.

In a statement announcing the grants, Sen. Todd Pillion, who chairs the opioid authority, said the authority board's vote to approve the awards was “historic.”

“Virginia is using its opioid settlement funds to turn the tide against this epidemic, and the projects we funded in this award package will save lives,” the Washington Republican said.

Among those projects funded will be the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center. Collectively, Albemarle, Nelson, Louisa, Greene and Fluvanna counties and the city of Charlottesville are set to receive $834,894 to expand the center and crisis response, according to the statement.

Those same localities will receive an additional $448,500 to “expand the Blue Ridge Center Community Response and add community drop-in services.”

Region Ten, an organization that helps those struggling maintain a drug-free life, runs the local Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center. While Region Ten was not prepared to comment when contacted by The Daily Progress, it does plan to work with Albemarle County to publish a statement in the near future.

It is possible Region Ten and the relevant counties are still digesting the news. McDowell said individual recipients have not yet been sent official award letters.

Louisa County is among those localities that have been individually approved to receive grants. Louisa will receive $61,075 for a “dedicated substance use disorder clinician to allow additional patient services.”

County Administrator Christian Goodwin told The Daily Progress that Louisa will receive the funding in fiscal year 2024.

“The funding will enable Region 10 to hire a full-time staff member who is dedicated to helping those in need in our community find lasting solutions,” Goodwin said in an email. “While a precise impact is challenging at this time, the County believes this to be a meaningful step forward and looks forward to positive results.”

From 2017 to 2021, the state saw 7,460 people die from opioid overdoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In 2016, the state declared a public health emergency. Last January, a Department of Health report showed that fatal drug overdosing has been the leading cause of accidental death in the state since 2013.

One after another, opioid manufacturers and distributors have paid millions of dollars in settlements. Those big settlements reached in federal court are now trickling down to states across the U.S., and in Virginia, the opioid authority is tasked with making sure those payments are used to combat the opioid crisis and, hopefully, save lives.

Still, despite the huge pool of money that will continue to be distributed among Virginia’s cities and counties over the next decade, McDowell said it’s disproportional to the pain that’s already been incurred by so many families across the commonwealth.

“Nobody’s going to argue that $1.1 billion isn’t a lot of money, but $1.1 billion doesn’t touch the amount of damage that’s been done in Virginia,” McDowell said. “But we think it’s enough to get people’s attention and help those who are sick and struggling.”