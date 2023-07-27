The man accused of driving up and shooting a young man on the Corner in Charlottesville in December — what a prosecutor described as a wanton and debilitating attack — has pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and other charges.

Anthony Marcus Paige made the pleas Tuesday in Charlottesville Circuit Court before Judge Claude Worrell.

"I accept your pleas," said Worrell, noting that he could sentence the 29-year-old to up to 40 years in prison. "I find you guilty as charged."

The additional charges are using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school.

Prosecutor Nina-Alice Antony showed the court a surveillance video that captured what happened between 2:17 and 2:18 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Two cars pause outside of Boylan Heights and Christian's Pizza during what was said to be an argument between two groups on 14th Street. The two cars proceed up the block to the vicinity of a convenience store. Paige and a woman identified as 30-year-old Staunton resident Mariah Shavone Smith emerge from the lead car.

Paige approaches and chest bumps a young man later identified as 24-year-old Airrick Salisbury, an employee at the University of Virginia's Runk Dining Hall.

A friend of Salisbury's extends an arm to keep Paige away, and Salisbury walks up the street with his arms at his side. Suddenly, Paige attacks Salisbury with a salvo of punches, and Smith also starts punching Salisbury.

As Salisbury begins turning the tide on Paige by grabbing his legs and upending him, the video shows that Paige has already withdrawn a handgun from a pocket. As Paige lands on his back, he fires point-blank into Salisbury's chest.

While Paige begins returning to his vehicle, the blue lights of a pair of police cars can already be seen under the railroad bridge at the foot of 14th Street. Nonetheless, Smith inexplicably delivers four punches and then four kicks to the head of the gravely injured Salisbury.

"He spent several weeks in intensive care," Antony told the court. "He is still recovering to this day."

Antony said that Salisbury has endured numerous life-saving surgeries, including one that took place just a day before the hearing.

Paige's attorney David Heilberg said that Paige has suffered from a history of trauma, including an attack that required more than 90 stitches to his face. Heilberg went on to note that his client had both a legal and moral right to carry a firearm — particularly after the the weeks-earlier murder of his brother — and he has been diagnosed in the jail with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Heilberg gave no clue about his client's motive in attacking a stranger. Nor did he name Paige's brother, but courtgoers identified him as 31-year-old Davonn Jamar Wilson, who was slain Oct. 23 on the Downtown Mall in a hail of gunfire that began inside Lucky Blue's restaurant.

Judge Worrell has ordered a presentencing report and a victim-impact statement. He set the sentencing for Oct. 10.

After Tuesday's hearing, Salisbury's mother indicated that she was too distraught to comment.

Moments prior to Paige's plea, his co-defendant in the case, Smith, appeared in court for what the prosecutor indicated would be a guilty plea. However, on a joint motion from both the prosecution and defense, her case was pushed back to Aug. 31. Her attack on Salisbury resulted in a malicious wounding charge, a felony that can bring a maximum 20-year term.