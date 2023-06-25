One man is dead after a reported shooting on South Street in downtown Charlottesville Sunday afternoon.

Charlottesville police on the scene told The Daily Progress that the matter was being investigated as a "suspicious death" and that they did not believe there to be "any immediate threat to the community."

Neither the victim nor any suspect were named.

Police had much of the 200 block of South Street cordoned off Sunday afternoon.

A thunderstorm had moved through the area Sunday afternoon, and a canopy had been erected over the sidewalk where a tarpaulin had been draped over the body of the victim.

It was reported that the deceased had been struck by a bullet in the upper part of his body.