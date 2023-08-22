After his arrest, Morris admitted to viewing the illegal materials and “stated he had a problem.”

Morris’ conviction on June 5 came roughly a month after former Richmond police officer, David E. Stone, also of Louisa County, was convicted on 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

“We have no knowledge that the charges between David Stone and Kevin Morris are linked,” McGuire told The Daily Progress in a written statement. “Often, those involved in this behavior find those with similar interests online and distribute or download images from around the world.”