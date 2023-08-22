A Louisa County man convicted on child pornography charges who was facing up to 85 years in prison will likely spend only two years behind bars.
Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that 31-year-old Kevin Wayne Morris was sentenced Monday to 18 years with all but two years suspended. Morris is also slated to spend five years on probation after his release.
His guilty plea to nine counts of child pornography charges and later conviction has netted him a spot on the sex offender registry and a $900 payment to a victim compensation fund.
Should any of the children affected by his crimes be identified, they will be able to access that money to use for resources such as counseling, according to authorities.
The investigation into Morris began in May 2022, according to McGuire.
That month, McGuire said in a statement, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a “Cyber Tip” which contained a username and email address used to access child pornography online in Louisa. The account was then traced to Morris.
Later, during a search warrant executed on Morris’s residence on Jan. 18, detectives seized multiple devices including some that had content that “depicted infants being sexually assaulted.”
After his arrest, Morris admitted to viewing the illegal materials and “stated he had a problem.”
Morris’ conviction on June 5 came roughly a month after former Richmond police officer, David E. Stone, also of Louisa County, was convicted on 50 counts of possessing child pornography.
“We have no knowledge that the charges between David Stone and Kevin Morris are linked,” McGuire told The Daily Progress in a written statement. “Often, those involved in this behavior find those with similar interests online and distribute or download images from around the world.”