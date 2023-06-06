A Louisa County man is facing up to 85 years in prison after he was convicted on nine counts of possessing child pornography.

Kevin Wayne Morris’ conviction on June 5 comes roughly a month after former Richmond police officer, David E. Stone, also of Louisa County, was convicted on 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

The investigation into the 31-year-old Morris began in May 2022, according to Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire.

That month, McGuire said in a statement, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a “Cyber Tip” which contained a username and email address used to access child pornography online in Louisa. The account was then traced to Morris.

McGuire did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Later, during a search warrant executed on Morris’s residence on Jan. 18, detectives seized multiple devices including some that had content that “depicted infants being sexually assaulted.”

After his arrest, Morris admitted to viewing the illegal materials and “stated he had a problem.”

Speaking on the convictions, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Morgane Harper hoped that they will deter others from committing similar crimes.

“We are thankful to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to bringing this case to a successful resolution,” Harper said. “We hope that Morris’ convicting sends a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Louisa County.”

Morris will be sentenced on Aug. 21.